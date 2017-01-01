

CTV Montreal





Over 200 Sun Youth volunteers were treated to a free meal at Plateau restaurant L’Avenue on New Year’s Day.

“We chose Sun Youth because like us, they’ve been involved in the community for a long time now,” said manager Alexandre Dumais. “The reason why the restaurant works is because of the community that comes here every year and every day.”

It’s not the first time the restaurant has been involved in charitable activities.

“Every year around New Years and Christmas time, for as long as I can remember and I’ve been here for 10 years now, we’ve always given away free food or free drinks,” said Dumais. “We’re trying to do something more concrete.”

Three years ago, the restaurant comped customers a free meal on Dec. 24. In 2015, all proceeds from sales on Dec. 24 were given to a Plateau school to help buy new furniture.