Residents of the Plateau Mont Royal are getting fed up with Airbnb renters.

The neighbourhood is very popular among those using the rental service, with anywhere from 3,000 to 5,000 apartments and home for rent during the year.

Data shows that 30 percent of listings comes from people who have more than one place for rent.

Borough Mayor Luc Ferrandez said complaints about Airbnb renters are now the most frequent complaint he receives.

"When somebody is coming every four days, every week, every three days, it's a new person coming right in the middle of the night. Sometimes a group of people so happy to be here, it's spring, it's sunny, they party, that go to the jazz festival, they party until 6:00 in the morning, windows open. It's all the people around them that are affected by this," said Ferrandez.

Politicians like Ferrandez and the area's MNA Amir Khadir say the rentals are becoming a nuisance.

Ferrandez said occasional rentals are fine, such as if someone rents out their home while on vacation, but said when an apartment becomes a de facto hotel room it's a problem.

He said it's driving up rents, and said owners are breaking laws about commercial zoning.

The Plateau Mont Royal has taken legal action against some owners running what it has deemed "illegal hotels", and is trying to implement more frequent inspections.

Meanwhile Khadir is calling on the provincial government to alter the laws regarding rentals.

He has suggested putting a cap on the number of days each year any property could be rented out on Airbnb or similar sites.

Khadir also wants Airbnb to yank listings when the reach that cap, and to inform Revenu Quebec about income earned by owners.