

CTV Montreal





The residents of a three-storey apartment building on Papineau in Plateau-Mont-Royal were forced out by an early morning fire Wednesday.

According to Montreal firefighters, the blaze erupted around 5 a.m. in the bathroom of the first floor apartment.

A tenant on the second floor alerted emergency services after smelling smoke in their apartment.

The residents of the fire-ravaged apartment will not be able to return to their home, and will be placed in the care of the Red Cross. The two other apartments in the building went undamaged.

The cause of the fire is yet unknown. No one was injured.