Valerie Plante courted controversy during her first city council meeting as mayor on Monday night when she said she would be open to the idea of a memorial to a teenager who was fatally shot by police almost 10 years ago.

Fredy Villanueva was killed in 2008 when police tried to break up a gathering of teens in Montreal North. During a scuffle, one of the officers said Villanueva tried to reach for their gun. The officer fired, fatally striking the 16-year-old.

The death became the center of a debate on police relations with minority communities in Montreal, with some saying the officer acted in self-defence and others accusing them of racial profiling.

On Monday, Plante was asked by a community activist if she would approve a mural honouring Villanueva.

“To me, to create that mural is a gesture for reconciliation between communities in Montreal North because those tensions exist,” she said. “It’s important to name it and move forward. This is a project that has been asked for by many communities in Montreal North and across the city. I think it could be a great gesture to make sure we build bridges.”

Yves Francoeur, president of the Montreal police brotherhood, criticized Plante's stance in a statement, calling her position "strange and ambiguous." He pointed to a coroner's report released after the death which cleared the officer of charges.

"It may be useful for the mayor to read or re-read the coroner's report," he said.