

The Canadian Press





Montreal’s new mayor is going to make her international debut this week.

On Monday and Tuesday, Valerie Plante will be in Chicago to attend the North American Climate Summit alongside other municipal leaders from the United States, Canada and Mexico.

On Wednesday, Plante will fly to Paris, where she will attend a conference organized by the International Economic Forum of the Americas, which brings together business leaders and representatives of international organizations.

Plante is also scheduled to carry out diplomatic and economic meetings while in Paris and will do the same in Lyon and Brussels, Belgium.

In a statement, Plante said she hopes the trip will enable her to achieve concrete economic results for Montreal and help in terms of innovation, transportation and sustainable mobility.