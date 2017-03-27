

An urban rodeo set to hit the streets of Montreal this August is not without its critics.

Part of the programming for the 375th celebrations, some veterinarians and animal rights activists are hoping the city will reconsider.

The SPCA has spoken out against the plan for bull riding and bucking broncos, and now a group of veterinarians has collected nearly 600 signatures from vets and vet techs opposed to the rodeo.



“When entertainment can cause psychological and physical suffering,” that’s not acceptable, said veterinarian Jean-Jacques Konaboun, adding that that can happen in rodeos.

Konaboun plans to present the petition to the city.

City hall opposition is questioning the cultural significance of rodeos in Montreal.

“It's supposed to be a celebration of our history over 375 years and I don't know where a rodeo fits into our history,” said Projet Montreal councillor Sterling Downey.

At city council Monday, public safety official Anie Samson said the goal is to attract more tourists to the city.

Nomadfest, which organizes the rodeo, states on its site the incidence of injuries among rodeo animals is 0.0046 per cent.

Perhaps not low enough for some, however: Last month major grocery chain Loblaws withdrew its sponsorship of the event.

The mayor has defended the rodeo in the past saying organizers are respectful of the animals.