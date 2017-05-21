Plane makes emergency landing on Highway 20
A small plane crashed on the shoulder of Highway 20 on Sunday afternoon, but no one was injured. (Photo by Jean T/Twitter)
A plane has reportedly made an emergency landing on Highway 20 East, near the airport in Saint-Mathieu-de-Beloeil.
According to a spokesperson at the Surete du Quebec, the plane went down around 11:20 a.m, and ended up at KM 107 of the 20.
Two people were in the small plane at the time.
First reports indicate that no one was injured in the landing.
The first hypothesis made by the SQ indicates that mechanical failure might be the reason for the crash.
More to come.
