

CTV Montreal





A sixth plaintiff took the stand in Bertrand Charest’s trial on Tuesday, saying he had gotten her pregnant while he was her coach on the Alpine Canada ski team.

Charest faces 57 counts of sexual assault dating back to his time as a ski coach in the 1990s.

The plaintiff said that at age 14, she was a top skier in her category when Charest began kissing her during a training camp in Italy. Charest was in his late 20s at the time. She testified she fell in love with Charest and began having unprotected sex with him a year later.

After falling pregnant, she said Charest took her to a Montreal abortion clinic and after the procedure he got her a prescription for birth control. She testified they continued having a sexual relationship, often at her home when her parents were not present.

She said her performance as a skier began to decline and her adult life was severely affected by the relationship until she sought therapy.

During cross-examination, Charest’s attorney questioned the plaintiff on particulars about her time with Alpine Canada, including certain dates and locations but did not challenge the basis of her testimony.