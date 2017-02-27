

CTV Montreal





PK Subban will be recognized Wednesday with a national award of merit.

Governor General David Johnston is giving the hockey player and philanthropist the Meritorious Service Cross to recognize his fundraising work.

Subban will receive the honour in the PK Subban Atrium of the Montreal Children's Hospital on Wednesday.

The Meritorius Service Decorations were created to honour people who bring honour to Canadians.

In Subban's case, it is recognition for the largest donation ever made by a Canadian athlete: Subban has pledged to donate $10 million to the Children's Hospital.

Subban used to play for the Montreal Canadiens until the team traded him last year to the Nashville Predators.

The Governor General will also be awarded the sovereign's medal for volunteers to a dozen people who have made extraordinary donations of their time to a slew of worthy causes, including helping the homeless in Montreal, teaching people about strokes, and supporting refugees.