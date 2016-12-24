

CTV Montreal





He might no longer be a Canadien but PK Subban still has a spot in his heart for Montreal’s children.

In a new video, Subban surprised young patients at the Vanderbilt Meharry Centre for Sickle Cell Disease for a ride in a horse-drawn carriage. They rode through Nashville until arriving at the Nashville Predators team store, where Subban’s teammate Roman Josi and Subban treated them to Predators gear. They were then treated to a concert by country singer Dierks Bentley

It all came with a helping hand from patients at the Montreal Children’s Hospital. Subban had asked the children there to write letters to their counterparts in Nashville, attaching pictures and pins for their new friends.

“I love you guys and I miss you guys and I’ll see you soon,” Subban said in a video message to patients at the Montreal facility.

In the summer of 2015, Subban pledged to raise $10 million for the hospital, a promise he has vowed to keep even after his trade to Nashville.