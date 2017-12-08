

CTV Montreal





Montreal’s new leadership has taken the first steps to fulfilling a major campaign promise, announcing on Friday plans to suspend controversial legislations regarding dogs enacted by the previous administration.

City councillor Craig Sauve, responsible for the portfolio pertaining to animals, said bylaw 16-060, which concerns pit bull type animals, will be suspended pending ratification by the Executive Committee at its next meeting on Dec. 20.

In a statement, Sauve said regulations for dangerous dogs, regardless of breed, would stay in place.



Pit bull-type dogs won’t be required to wear a muzzle -- but any dog deemed aggressive or bites someone may be required to do so. Dogs over a certain weight will still have to wear a harness.



The City of Montreal will issue a single type of licence to dog owners, no matter what breed.

“We will continue to improve animal control regulations, in order to provide Montreal with the best possible services in this area,” said Sauve.

An overhauled animal regulation bylaw is expected to be presented to city council in 2018.

The Montreal SPCA fought the bylaw in court, and hailed Friday's announcement as a victory.



“We’re very happy at the SPCA to know that as of Dec. 20th we will able to place all our dogs into adoption regardless of what they look like,” said SPCA lawyer Sophie Gaillard. “What we’re also hearing today from the city is this is just a first step towards a complete overhaul of our animal care bylaw. So we really look forward to working with the city to develop a more progressive and responsible bylaw that’ll be in effect in Montreal.”



The controversial bylaw banning certain dog breeds was passed by former mayor Denis Coderre in 2016 under vocal opposition.