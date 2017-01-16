

CTV Montreal





Liberal MNA Pierre Moreau was appointed president of the province’s treasury board on Monday, a promotion marking his return from a long sick leave.

Premier Philippe Couillard announced Moreau’s appointment at a ceremony held in the National Assembly.

Nearly a year ago Moreau, who was serving as education minister, was moved into the position of junior finance minister due to health problems that kept him away from work until December.

Moreau replaces Finance Minister Carlos Leitao, who had been fulfilling both roles.

Leitao had taken over the treasury board dossier from Sam Hamad, who was forced to step down amid conflict of interest allegations and an investigation by the ethics commissioner.

Couillard did not shuffle the cabinet as much as some expected.

"I have a lot of talent around me, but somebody at some point has to draw the line in the current context as we did today. That doesn’t preclude other changes in the future. In April, we still have 18 months in our term. We have a very nice team of MNAs. The young MNAs that I’d like to show more to the population of Quebec to show the talent that we have, of course keeping the experience that we have today,” said Couillard.

