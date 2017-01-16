Pierre Moreau appointed as Quebec's treasury board minister
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, January 16, 2017 11:29AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 16, 2017 1:44PM EST
Liberal MNA Pierre Moreau was appointed president of the province’s treasury board on Monday, a promotion marking his return from a long sick leave.
Premier Philippe Couillard announced Moreau’s appointment at a ceremony held in the National Assembly.
Nearly a year ago Moreau, who was serving as education minister, was moved into the position of junior finance minister due to health problems that kept him away from work until December.
Moreau replaces Finance Minister Carlos Leitao, who had been fulfilling both roles.
Leitao had taken over the treasury board dossier from Sam Hamad, who was forced to step down amid conflict of interest allegations and an investigation by the ethics commissioner.
Couillard did not shuffle the cabinet as much as some expected.
"I have a lot of talent around me, but somebody at some point has to draw the line in the current context as we did today. That doesn’t preclude other changes in the future. In April, we still have 18 months in our term. We have a very nice team of MNAs. The young MNAs that I’d like to show more to the population of Quebec to show the talent that we have, of course keeping the experience that we have today,” said Couillard.
Related Stories
Photos
Pierre Moreau met with Premier Philippe Couillard Wednesday morning.
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
- AZUR trains pulled temporarily from Montreal metro system
- Pierre Moreau appointed as Quebec's treasury board minister
- 1/3 of Que. university students encountered sexual violence
- PQ leader would adopt a "Buy Quebecois Act" if elected in 2018
- Brossard man accused of assaulting officers during summons refuses bail
Featured Video
Advertisement
Most Popular Stories
- 'Everyone was going crazy': Montreal man describes Mexico nightclub shooting 4
- AZUR trains pulled temporarily from Montreal metro system 1
- 6,500 Quebecers expected to die from smoking in 2017
- Local church tries expanding its flock using technology 1
- PQ leader would adopt a "Buy Quebecois Act" if elected in 2018 1
- SQ arrest man in connection with death of woman from St-Lin-Laurentides
- Home damaged in Laval fire
- Thieves steal thousands of dollars in wine from Vaudreuil-Dorion SAQ
- New MS drug hailed a breakthrough in human trial 1
- Another Expo? City council to hear proposal on hosting 2025 World's Fair
Advertisement
LIVE on CTVNews.ca
- Friday, Jan. 20: Donald J. Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States