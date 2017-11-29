

CTV Montreal





A PhD candidate from New York may not be able to graduate on time after all his research was stolen on a recent trip to Montreal.

Neil Kohan was visiting relatives this past weekend and planning to work on his dissertation in spare moments when someone broke into his car.

The thief stole a backpack containing his laptop, a notebook, and a thumb drive with all his backup material.

"I'm kind of living in the third person right now. This is like an all-time low. I'm not... not too good," said Kohan.

He was finishing his thesis before submitting it for a defence in the spring.

With all his work gone, he will likely have to head back to the lab and redo experiments, delaying graduation by months.

"I'm just devastated right now, I haven't come to terms with it," said Kohan.

His car was parked near the intersection of Drummond St. and Sherbrooke St. on Saturday Nov. 25 when the theft took place in broad daylight.

Montreal police said the thief was caught on surveillance camera around noon.

"They looked at the images and they saw that a suspect was approaching the car, a white man in his 30s with a beard, and he approached the car and left rapidly with the belongings that were inside the car," said SPVM officer Manuel Couture.

Police have yet to make any arrests.

"I drove back up on Sunday and plastered the neighbourhood with reward signs, hoping that I could get someone to come offer it up, no questions asked," said Kohan.

He is offering a $5,000 reward for the return of his research and the other stolen goods.

"Three laptops, my USB drives, my mother-in-law's passports, chargers," said Kohan.

In the meantime he has received supportive messages from concerned Montrealers -- but no word about his research.

Kohan can be reached via email at cloismeg@gmail.com