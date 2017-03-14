

CTV Montreal





A petition to install more bilingual road signs on Quebec roads was tabled Tuesday afternoon at the National Assembly.



Spearheaded by lawyer and activist Harold Staviss and Cote-St-Luc councillor Ruth Kovac, the petition was signed by close to 7,000 people and is being sponsored by D’Arcy McGee MNA David Birnbaum.



Staviss and Kovac argue it’s a question of public safety for example when it comes to tourists who don’t understand French-only signs.



Staviss has provided several examples of signs that he said could be difficult to understand for even those who are well-versed in French; Allumez vos phares, risque d'aquaplanage, degel, ralentir.



Launched in December, the signing deadline for the petition was March 2.



Quebec’s French-language charter allows for French to be accompanied by a second language for health or public safety concerns when there is no symbol or pictogram to explain.



When asked about the petition Tuesday, CAQ leader Francois Legault said he doesn’t believe English is necessary on road signs in keeping with the spirit of the charter. He pointed out that posting in multiple languages hasn’t been necessary in European countries, adding that he feels road signs are quite universally understood.