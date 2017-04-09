

The Canadian Press





As public anger continues to simmer at Bombardier executives, Quebec Solidaire MNA Amir Khadir hand-delivered a petition to Economy Minister Dominique Anglade on Monday, demanding the Liberal government renegotiate a deal to subsidize the beleaguered company.

Khadir said the government should have a voice in how executives are paid when public money is involved. It's a move the Liberal government has resisted, saying the government should not tell a private company how to run its affairs.

"Corporate greed is making people more and more angry," said Khadir. "I think we're at the point where people see that this government is unfortunately at the service of the very tiny one per cent of millionaires and corporate leaders instead of listening to its own people."

Anglade, who was in Montreal for an economic announcement at the Palais des Congres, objected to the premise of the 34,000 signature petition, saying the company has already taken steps to quell public anger.

The petition was handed over on the same day Bombardier is expected to formally inform shareholders about changes to the compensation for several of its top executives when it files a new proxy circular with the securities regulator.

Chief executive Alain Bellemare has asked the board to delay payment of more than half of last year's total planned compensation for six executive officers, including himself, by one year to 2020, provided the company meets certain objectives.

The increases came despite the fact the company recently received a $372.5 million loan from the federal government, and US$1 billion from the Quebec government.

Executive chairman Pierre Beaudoin also asked the board to cut his 2016 compensation by US$1.4 million to bring it in line with what he received the previous year.

That hasn't satisfied protesters and opposition politicians who say the company's reversal doesn't go far enough.

Protesters gathered outside Premier Philippe Couillard's Montreal offices on Sunday to protest how the executives are compensated.

Earlier, several dozen protesters waved signs and shouted slogans during a march that began in front of the company's headquarters.

The protesters want the Quebec government to impose conditions on companies that receive public money to ensure jobs are protected and executive bonuses are limited.

Protesters also gathered in front of Bombardier's headquarters last weekend to vent their anger about the company's pay policies.