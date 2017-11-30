

CTV Montreal





An 85-year-old man was rushed to hospital Thursday evening after being struck by a car on Park Ave.

The collision happened at 8 p.m. as a driver heading north struck the pedestrian crossing at Labadie St., between Laurier Ave. and Fairmount Ave.

The crash inflicted serious head injuries on the pedestrian and he was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police kept the 19-year-old driver at the scene for several hours while they questioned him and investigated the incident.

Police said it was raining heavily at the time and the pedestrian was not crossing at a crosswalk.