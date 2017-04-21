Pedestrian struck by car in Ste. Therese dies
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, April 21, 2017 10:16PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 23, 2017 1:19PM EDT
A man in his eighties who was struck by a car Friday evening in Ste. Therese has died.
The collision happened around 8:45 p.m. on Blainville St. West, between Turgeon St. and De L'Eglise St.
Police said there was no stoplight where the man was struck.
The pedestrian, in his early eighties, was taken to hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.