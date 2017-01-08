

The Canadian Press





A pedestrian safety awareness group is calling for a total ban on right-on-red in Quebec.

Pietons Quebec co-spokesperson Felix Gravel, said elected officials have a duty to ensure a safe environment for pedestrians. He said right turns at a stoplight pose a constant danger.

Gravel said automotive fluidity should not be the sole factor that determines the development of cities.

“Space has been allocated more and more to cars,” he said. “The lights have been synchronized and too litel thought has been given to pedestrians in the design of streets.”

He added that red lights are one of the few elements dedicated to pedestrians

“This is the minimum to be preserved for their safety,” he said.