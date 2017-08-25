

CTV Montreal





One man has died after being struck by a driver in rural Quebec.

The collision happened at 11 p.m. Thursday on Route 112/Principale St. in Saint Paul d'Abbotsford, a few kilometres west of Granby.

The Sureté du Quebec said the driver was going about the 50 km/h when he struck and killed the man walking on the road. It's possible the pedestrian was crossing the street.

Police said the pedestrian, a 38-year-old foreign worker, died at the scene, while the driver was taken to hospital to be treated for shock.

Route 112 was closed overnight while crews investigated the collision.