

CTV Montreal





A 21-year-old woman is in hospital following a hit-and-run in Villeray on Saturday night.

At 11:25 p.m. the woman was crossing Liege St. on the east side of the intersection when she was struck by a vehicle going north on St. Hubert.

She was taken to hospital with an injury to her upper body but police said her life is not in danger.

The suspect fled the scene and the SPVM collision squad is investigating to determine what type of vehicle was involved and locate the driver.