A driver who ran a red light hit a young woman in an intersection Tuesday evening in Montreal.

The collision happened at 6:30 p.m. on De Lorimier Ave. and Ste. Catherine St.

Witnesses told police the driver was heading north and went through a red light as a pedestrian was walking across Ste. Catherine St.

The victim, a 20-year-old woman, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries and is expected to survive.

Police did not say if the 23-year-old driver would face charges.