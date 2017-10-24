Pedestrian hit when driver runs red light
The smashed windshield of a car can be seen underneath a tarp following a collision on De Lorimier Ave. and Ste. Catherine St.
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, October 24, 2017 9:57PM EDT
A driver who ran a red light hit a young woman in an intersection Tuesday evening in Montreal.
The collision happened at 6:30 p.m. on De Lorimier Ave. and Ste. Catherine St.
Witnesses told police the driver was heading north and went through a red light as a pedestrian was walking across Ste. Catherine St.
The victim, a 20-year-old woman, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries and is expected to survive.
Police did not say if the 23-year-old driver would face charges.