A 61-year-old man is dead after being struck by a school bus in Rosemont Monday afternoon.



The incident happened at 2:30 p.m. as the pedestrian was crossing at the corner of Beaubien and Pie-IX Blvd.



He was struck by the bus as it made a westbound turn onto Pie-IX.

The pedestrian was rushed to hospital in ciritical condition but did not survive.

The bus driver, a woman in her 40s, was taken to hospital to be treated for shock.



Police say there were Kindergarten-aged students on the bus, but they the children did not see the incident or realize what had occurred.



The children were placed on a different school bus for their commute.

The collision squad on the scene to investigate.