Pedestrian, 61, dies after being struck by school bus in Rosemont
FILE PHOTO
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, May 29, 2017 4:02PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 29, 2017 5:11PM EDT
A 61-year-old man is dead after being struck by a school bus in Rosemont Monday afternoon.
The incident happened at 2:30 p.m. as the pedestrian was crossing at the corner of Beaubien and Pie-IX Blvd.
He was struck by the bus as it made a westbound turn onto Pie-IX.
The pedestrian was rushed to hospital in ciritical condition but did not survive.
The bus driver, a woman in her 40s, was taken to hospital to be treated for shock.
Police say there were Kindergarten-aged students on the bus, but they the children did not see the incident or realize what had occurred.
The children were placed on a different school bus for their commute.
The collision squad on the scene to investigate.