Quebec's health minister says he's making adjustments to improve access to family doctors.

The government said it will use its bank of registered patients who need a general practitioner, making it easier for retiring doctors to transfer their patients to new ones.

“Basically they have a guarantee that they will have access to a new doctor when their old doctor is retiring,” said Health Minister Gaetan Barrette. “For doctors to enter into this process, this is a change of culture.”

Barrette said 915,000 Quebecers have been able to find a family doctor in the past two years.

“It’s never been seen. Last week, I was at the meeting in Edmonton and other health ministers were asking me how we did it. This is a change of culture, there’s no doubt about that,” he said.