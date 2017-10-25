Patients of retiring doctors will be guaranteed a new GP, says health minister
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, October 25, 2017 1:07PM EDT
Quebec's health minister says he's making adjustments to improve access to family doctors.
The government said it will use its bank of registered patients who need a general practitioner, making it easier for retiring doctors to transfer their patients to new ones.
“Basically they have a guarantee that they will have access to a new doctor when their old doctor is retiring,” said Health Minister Gaetan Barrette. “For doctors to enter into this process, this is a change of culture.”
Barrette said 915,000 Quebecers have been able to find a family doctor in the past two years.
“It’s never been seen. Last week, I was at the meeting in Edmonton and other health ministers were asking me how we did it. This is a change of culture, there’s no doubt about that,” he said.
