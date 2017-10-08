

The Canadian Press





The move into the CHUM superhospital is passing another milestone on Sunday as patients from St-Luc Hospital are transferring to the new facility.

The move, which is scheduled between 7:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., will see patients being transferred via stretcher on foot, due to the close proximity of the two hospitals.

Roughly 600 staff members are taking part in the operation, which involves 150 patients.

Command centres have been set up in both hospitals to coordinate the transfer.

St-Luc is the first of three CHUM hospitals that will relocate to the new site. Patients from Hotel-Dieu will move on Nov. 5 while those in Notre-Dame Hospital will transfer on Nov. 26.

CHUM management has called on the public to avoid the St-Luc emergency room throughout the day.