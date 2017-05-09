Though water levels have likely reached their peak in Quebec, public security officials are stressing patience.

In a news conference Tuesday morning, Premier Philippe Couillard and Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux both underlined the need to be realistic and not expect the situation to change within hours or even days, saying it will take several weeks before homes and flooded communities will dry out.

They say it could take until the end of May or beginning of June to see the situation return to normal.

According to the latest figures, 171 municipalities in Quebec are affected by flooding and 2,733 houses are flooded.

In total, 1,940 people have left their homes and about 500 roads washed out province-wide.

Flood levels are gradually dropping, particularly in the western part of the province.

“We’re in a phase of slow receding,” said Couillard. “If we start to see a drop, it doesn’t mean the flood will go away tomorrow.”

Coiteux said “there is hope before us,” before again stating, "The situation won't improve overnight. It will happen on a very gradual basis. We have major flooding in several areas and, gradually, the floods will become average and then minor.

"We are headed toward a drop in the water levels which will be complete only at the end of the month. We don't control the weather, so it's conditional on that. But we're headed toward improvement."

Deux-Montagnes is one of the latest local communities to declare a state of emergency. Mayor Denis Martin made the call at 4 p.m. Monday, following flooding that forced about 125 people to leave their homes.

A temporary shelter at the Royal Canadian Legion (141 Chemin du Grand-Moulin) has been established.

Several schools in at least six regions, including the Montreal area, are again closed Tuesday.

General Jonathan Vance is visiting three of the flood-stricken areas Tuesday: Pierrefonds, Rigaud and Gatineau.

The armed forces are continuing their work across the province to ensure the safety of citizens and reinforce critical structures.

“Their presence itself is reassuring for people” said Couillard, who confirmed that the Canadian government will be picking up the bill for the services the 1,650 troops are providing.

He also touched on compensation for flood victims.

Couillard mentioned that there will be information sessions held in communities affected to help answer questions about financial compensation, adding that information is available of the public security website.

He also mentioned that Health Minister Gaetan Barrette will brief Quebecers later in the day to speak about services available to citizens in the days after the flood, in particular dealing with the stress and mental anguish of those affected.

“Those needs will increase,” said Couillard. “We will be there to respond to that.”

Couillard said he understands the frustration many people are feeling.

"I want to tell people affected by the floods...that it's very, very terrible," he said. "I can understand the anxiety, the angst people feel right now. I would feel the same, even some anger, if it were my home being affected the way I've seen certain homes being affected."

Ministers reminded Quebecers that donations to the Red Cross will go a long way to help flood victims.

The provincial government confirmed yesterday it is contributing $500,000 to the Canadian Red Cross flood relief fund and the City of Montreal is also intending to donate $250,000.

Couillard said he donated money online on Tuesday morning.

Montreal's agglomeration council is voting Tuesday to extend the state of emergency in the area by five days.

The National Assembly in Quebec City is on break Tuesday due to widespread flooding across the province. MNAs from all parties agreed it was better, during the crisis, to be there for citizens.

In Gatineau, the city is keeping some of its municipal buildings, in order to lighten traffic in the area.



With files from the Canadian Press