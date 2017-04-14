

CTV Montreal





Every day the city of Montreal fills hundreds of potholes, but patching them all will take time.

Small holes are filled in 30 seconds. Large ones, up to three minutes apiece.

But with 53,000 holes reported to the city, fixing the existing holes will take a month -- not to mention the new damage that will be created in the meantime.

Philippe Sabourin of the city of Montreal said this past winter was very tough on Montreal's streets.

"There was a lot of cycles of frozen and unfrozen. Twice the average," said Sabourin.

On average Montreal fills 1,900 holes per day, using ten specialized vehicles on main arteries, while boroughs are responsible for potholes on smaller streets.

This year the city is putting data online to show what has been fixed, by adding GPS trackers to each pothole-filling machine.

The data is not perfect, but it shows that potholes are ubiquitous, and often more than a simple patch is needed for long-term results.

"We acknowledge the roads aren't in good condition. That's why for the next five years we have a plan and we will invest $700 million a year for the next five years to fix the situation," said Sabourin.

CAA Quebec says one of the worst roads in the province is Gouin Blvd., especially the section through Riviere des Prairies.

"When we ask people to identify the reasons, the majority of time it's because of potholes," said Annie Gauthier.

CAA Quebec is still soliciting locations for poorly paved roads on its website.

"While we're in the spring season we prefer to make it fun to allow people to help us identify what roads are the most important," said Gauthier.