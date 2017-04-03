Taking a class trip during the last year of school is a tradition for many high schools in Quebec.

For 35 students from Lindsay Place High School in Pointe-Claire their big trip is also going to be a significant moment in Canada’s history.

The group will soon be heading to France to mark the 100th anniversary of the battle at Vimy Ridge. It’s something they’ve been working towards for the past two years.

Teacher, Melissa Hunter, has been educating her students on the bloodiest battle in Canadian military history through history lessons and documentaries.

“I wanted to bring this opportunity to my students,” said Hunter. “I thought it would be a really neat experience for them. It's something that's unique.”

The battle of Vimy Ridge began on April 9th, 1917, during WWI.

Thousands of Canadian soldiers went over the top, fighting through machine gun fire and inclement weather.

Against all odds, the Canadian Expeditionary Force fought the Germans and won the battle. It’s widely considered to have been an impossible victory.

Winning the battle came with a heavy price tag: 3,600 soldiers died and another 7,000 were injured.

“The students, I think, are shocked at first,” Hunter said. “ I think the students have a hard time seeing the stories as real individuals until they actually see their ages and realize that wow, a hundred years ago that could have been me.”

That’s because many soldiers who served at Vimy were in their teens. Some were as young as 14 years old.

“We see such a big disconnection between now and 100 years ago,” said student Liam Van Egmond. “To actually be presented with someone who is just our age - we've even been given names of people that are our age.”

Hunter says relatives of soldiers who served at Vimy have been in touch, sharing stories and even making special requests.

“I know that one person in particular has asked us to just sort of say his grandfather's name as we are at the ceremony and we are going to do that,” Hunter said.

For many of the students this trip is more than a vacation. It’s a chance to take learning out of the classroom and into the field.

“I actually think this is a good thing that we're doing and I'm actually excited to go see it,” said student Ashley Murphy.

Others say the journey makes them proud of Canada’s history.

“I'm looking forward to the feeling of being there where our fellow Canadians fought,” said student Nathaniel Blander. “I'm looking forward to that feeling of pride.”