

The Canadian Press





A man is dead after being crushed by a truck he may have jumped from as the vehicle was pursued by Montreal police early Tuesday.

The incident began at about 12:30 a.m., when the truck struck another vehicle in the city's east end.

There were no injuries in that incident, which led to a pursuit by police, who later called off the chase when it became clear the driver wouldn't stop.

The truck was later seen in Montreal North and the passenger apparently jumped out and was crushed as the driver sped away.

The driver was eventually arrested at a roadblock on Highway 25 north of Montreal near Terrebonne, Que.

Quebec's bureau of independent investigations has taken over the investigation.