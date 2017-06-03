

The Canadian Press





Former United States President Bill Clinton and former Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chretien are set to hold a summit highlighting the relationship between their two countries in Montreal this fall.

The two will meet on Oct. 4 at an event that will be open to the public and has been organized by the Canadian American Business Council. It’s part of a series of events featuring former heads of government from the two countries and which celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary of confederation.

Next Tuesday, former President George W. Bush and former PM Stephen Harper will meet in Dallas, TX.

The meetings come at a fraught time of Canada-US relations, as President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to renegotiate NAFTA and accused Canada’s softwood lumber and dairy industries of unfair trade practices. This week, Trump withdrew the United States from the Paris Agreement on climate change, a decision which drew condemnation from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.