

CTV Montreal





Motorists in Cote-Des-Neiges-NDG are in for some extra traffic as roadwork begins on Monday on two streets.

St-Jacques will close between St-Remi and De Courcelle due to work on the new Turcot Interchange. The street will remain closed until June.

Monkland Ave. will be closed between Girouard and Decarie while Bell carries out work on its underground infrastructure. That work is expected to take four weeks.