

CTV Montreal





For Montreal star gazers, half an eclipse is better than no eclipse at all.

While millions of people across the United States will be treated to a total solar eclipse on Monday, in Montreal, people looking up to the sky will see more than half of the sun obscured by the moon.

According to McGill Space Institute Coordinator Kelly Lepo, the eclipse isn’t notable for happening but for how many people will be able to see it. Total eclipses occur roughly once every 18 months while partial eclipses occur several times a year.

“Usually this partial eclipse occurs in the middle of the ocean or where not a lot of people lives, so it’s not a big deal,” he said.

What makes Monday’s eclipse special is that it will be seen by Americans within a wide swath of territory between Oregon and South Carolina. The next total eclipse over North America won’t be for another seven years – that one should be viewable in its totality from Montreal.

“This eclipse is kind of exceptional because it crosses the whole United States, from west to east,” said Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium scientific animator Loic Quesnel.

People within that area will see the sun completely blotted out by the moon as it passes between the star and the earth.

“You’ll be able to see the sun’s corona which is usually invisible to us,” said Lepo.

In Montreal, 58 per cent of the sun will be blocked. The last total eclipse over the city was in 1932 – a day that was unfortunately cloudy.

“Even if you can’t see the whole sun missing, you really have the sensation that there’s something particular occurring,” said Quesnel.

The planetarium is planning a viewing party, while another one will be held on McGill’s lower field.

Curious spectators should be warned: special glasses or filters are required to safely view the eclipse.

“The amount of light that we get from our star is still extremely bright and you will burn your eyes,” warned Quensel.