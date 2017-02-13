

CTV Montreal





The Parti Québécois will not put forward a candidate in the Gouin byelection, a riding left vacant after the resignation of Quebec solidaire spokesperson Françoise David.

Québec solidaire has already planned to put forward a candidate in that Montreal riding for the race, which is taking place March 26.

At the end of January, PQ leader Jean-François Lisée said he was considering whether or not to nominate a candidate in the race.

The PQ ruled Gouin for many years - PQ candidates were voted in every election from 1976 to 2012.

David had a tight battle with Nicolas Girard in 2007 and 2008, and then won the riding in 2012. By 2014, she had consolidated her victory by winning more than 50 per cent of the vote.



She decided to retire from politics last month, saying she didn’t feel she had the energy to continue the grueling pace of the job.



With a report from The Canadian Press