Parti Quebecois holds national council meeting in Quebec City
The new Parti Quebecois leader Jean-Francois Lisee waves to supporters after he was elected at the Parti Quebecois leadership event, Friday, October 7, 2016 in Levis Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, January 14, 2017 11:02AM EST
Parti Quebecois leader Jean-Francois Lisee is hoping to make his mark on the party as it holds its national council in Quebec City this weekend.
The council serves as an opportunity for party leaders to presents policy proposals and priorities to its members, which would serve as the framework for the official platform in next year’s provincial election.
The main proposal to be discussed will be Lisee’s insistence on not holding a referendum in the first term should the party come to power in 2018.
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
Featured Video
Advertisement
Most Popular Stories
- Police arrest man, 26, in connection with 2014 homicide in Lachine
- Man, 28, shot to death in Montreal North
- Woman murdered in St-Lin-Laurentides
- Decarie restaurant damaged in early morning arson
- Specialists resort to cancelling appointments over medical fee ban 1
- Defence seeks to show Darius Brown may have attacked his accused murderer 1
- Postscript: Meet the new boss. Very different from the old boss. 1
- New MS drug hailed a breakthrough in human trial 1
- Owner of dog that mauled Brossard girl charged for assaulting police officers 3
- Purolator employees to vote on possible strike mandate
Advertisement
LIVE on CTVNews.ca
- Friday, Jan. 20: Donald J. Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States