

The Canadian Press





Parti Quebecois leader Jean-Francois Lisee is hoping to make his mark on the party as it holds its national council in Quebec City this weekend.

The council serves as an opportunity for party leaders to presents policy proposals and priorities to its members, which would serve as the framework for the official platform in next year’s provincial election.

The main proposal to be discussed will be Lisee’s insistence on not holding a referendum in the first term should the party come to power in 2018.