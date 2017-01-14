Part of the Metro's Orange line closed due to AZUR train malfunction
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, January 14, 2017 7:19PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 14, 2017 7:52PM EST
The STM says its Orange metro line will be shut down between Cote-Vertu and Lionel-Groulx stations for an indefinite period of time.
A spokesperson for the STM confirmed that a problem occurred with a tire in one of the new AZUR cars which ended up damaging the track. It may take all night to repair the equipment so the STM says it is possible the closed section of the line will not re-open on Saturday.
Shuttle buses are being sent to the affected stations.
Just last week the STM promised improved metro service and began running an extra-service schedule for its Orange and Green lines.
The new AZUR metro cars are manufactured by Bombardier and Alstom firms and were first rolled out last spring. A total of 52 trains will gradually be introduced into the system by the end of 2018 at a cost of $1.2 billion.
