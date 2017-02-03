

CTV Montreal





A portion of the Metropolitan is closed after a tractor-trailer crash in the Montreal area.

Two other vehicles were involved in the crash between Roi-René Blvd. and the Anjou interchange.





photo: Bianca Tousignant



The drivers of the cars involved had minor injuries, according to reports.

Westbound lanes are currently closed, as well as one eastbound lane.



It is expected to take several hours before the area is cleared away.





photo: Bianca Tousignant