

CTV Montreal





Parents at Heritage Regional High School are upset they weren't immediately informed about an alleged sexual assault that took place at the school in February.



Longueuil police say a 14-year-old boy is under arrest after the incident, which allegedly occurred on the property of the Saint-Hubert high school.



On Feb. 24, a teenaged girl went to the principal, alleging she was assaulted on school grounds on Feb 10.



Her complaint was taken to Longueuil police, who arrested the boy. He has since been released on a promise to appear in court. No charges have been filed so far.



He was also suspended from the school, and is home schooling for the time being.



He is expected to be charged with sexual assault and was given the court condition to stay away from school grounds.



Parent Samantha Bateman said she was upset to learn about the alleged incident through social media and wanted to be informed of the incident through official channels.



She said a vague note was sent to parents saying that psychological services were available to students, but did not explain why.



Bateman said she wonders about the policies in effect and how something like this should be handled, adding that her main concern was that the school never notified parents.

Riverside School Board Chair Dan Lamoureux said there was a reason they did not address the situation in a more complete manner.



“Sometimes parents want to know all the information, while we at the school board sometimes have to say, ‘We can’t supply you with that kind of information,’ because we have to take care of the privacy issues and the recommendation from police as well. So sometimes while parents may want to know everything, sometimes, unfortunately, they shouldn’t be entitled to all that information,” he said.



The boy and girl knew each other and were friends. The school has plans to discuss friendships, relationship and issues of consent with students.