Parents line up overnight for Royal Vale registration
Dozens of parents have lined up in front of NDG's Royal Vale in advance of Monday's registration.
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, February 5, 2017 2:08PM EST
Registration for the English Montreal School Board opens on Monday and parents are already lining up at Royal Vale.
As in year’s past, the school is in demand due to its enriched math and science program.
Dozens of moms and dads are preparing to spend the night outside the NDG school, with some bringing tents or even building fires for warmth.
