With safe injection sites set to open later this year in Montreal, parents of with children at Marguerite Bourgeoys school are growing concerned.

The school on Panet St. is just two blocks from Spectrum du Rue, which will become one of several safe injection sites in Montreal.

Stephanie Cohen said her concern is her child's safety when the needle exchange centre begins catering to those looking for a supervised location to inject illegal drugs.

"Nothing has been done on the security aspect and they don't have a plan," said Cohen.

With Cactus Montreal, about a kilometre away, also transforming from a needle exchange to a safe injection site, Cohen is very worried that drug dealers will prey on children.

"It will be the drug corridor. Let's face it: drug dealers will ask kids who don't have much money, who don't eat as much as they need, don't have money to take the bus and have to walk just in front of Spectre du Rue, it's obvious they'll ask them to bring drugs from one point to the other," said Cohen.

The president of Cactus understands Cohen's concerns, and said the government examined these issues.

"That was one of the five elements that the Ministry of Health had to look at before giving the community organization the exemption to operate a safe injection site," said Louis Letellier de St-Just.

"What would be the impact of criminality? Would it be an increase, would it be lower? So the proof was made that there's not, there's no increase of criminality."

He also pointed out that Spectre du Rue's needle exchange has operated near the school for decades.

Cohen admits she has never seen drug dealing near the school.

"In four years I never saw a drug deal in the area," said Cohen.

Meanwhile Montreal police say police patrols in the Gay Village will be looking for dug dealers.

"We're going to be vigilant around the area and we're going to analyze the criminality. We already analyzed the criminality before and we're going to do it afterwards to see if there's change," said Commander Simon Durocher.

Each injection site in Montreal is expecting to see a bit more than 100 people each day using drugs.