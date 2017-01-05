

Canadian Paralympian Benoit Huot has been named to the Order of Canada.



At only 32, he's one of the Order’s youngest recipients – but it’s just the latest achievement for an athlete who inspires many beyond the sport.

Known as ‘The Shark,’ Huot is a swimmer who doesn't stop chasing his goals. With 20 Paralympic medals, including nine golds, he's still competing.

“I love my sport,” he said. “I am passionate about swimming. I wish I was still 20 and I could swim for another 10 years.”

As he's reaching the end of his swimming career, he’s now earned a major accolade in the Order of Canada.

“Receiving such an award is very symbolic, and at 32 makes me very proud. I think the other word that comes (to mind) is motivation. It motivates me to stay connected with my sport, with my passion,” he said.

His passion, aside from swimming, is to help other athletes with disabilities become more visible and active.

Born with a club foot, he couldn't play professional hockey or baseball. The pool became an equalizer as he discovered he had the talent to go far.

“He's the best I've coached. He's a great athlete and to me there's no difference when you come back with medal because I know how hard it was,” said swim coach Benoit Lebrun.

Para-athletes put in the same amount of work and training as Olympic athletes, but coverage of the Paralympic Games is limited. Huot wants to change that.

“I'm positive that I'm not going to live it as an athlete, but I hope to see it as a human, to see the Paralympic gold worth the same in the eyes of the general public – not in value, but in emotions – as the Olympic gold,” he said.

Some said Rio de Janeiro would be his last Games, but Huot is not throwing in the towel just yet. He's back in the pool training and inspiring the next generation of swimmers.



Looking up to him is Paralympian Aurelie Rivard, who at 20 has already won three gold medals for Canada.



“He's been there forever and he's always the first one in the pool and the last one out. He is so passionate and he still inspires others, even me. I've been there eight years and he still inspires me every day,” she said.