

CTV Montreal





Two weeks after some teenagers assaulted a pair of blue collar workers, a chalet in a St. Laurent park remains closed to the public.

The incident happened on March 19 at the library inside Painter Park in St. Laurent.

A librarian says two teenagers were making lots of noise and scoffed when they were asked to be quiet.

A pair of blue collar workers acting as security guards were asked to intervene and they gave the teens verbal warnings.

That's when the incident turned violent, and the teens assaulted the borough employees, pummelling them in the head, arms, and back.

Police rushed to the park and arrested three teens, aged 15 and 16 years old, two of whom had already had encounters with the law.

The three teenagers were released into their parents' custody with a promise to appear in court at a later date, where they will likely be charged with assault.

The two battered employees, aged 58 and 60, have not returned to work since the attack.

After the assault the borough closed the chalet until it is able to work out a way to keep people safe.