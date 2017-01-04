

The Associated Press





DALLAS -- Max Pacioretty's second goal of the game, on a breakaway 19 seconds into overtime, lifted the Montreal Canadiens to a 4-3 victory over the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night.

Pacioretty took a pass from Jeff Petry and skated in on Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen for the win. Montreal was playing its fifth straight overtime game and improved to 3-0-2 in the stretch.

Dallas' Esa Lindell scored with 2:47 left in regulation time to tie the game.

Nathan Beaulieu had a goal and two assists and Alexander Radulov also scored for the Canadiens. Al Montoya stopped 39 shots and Shea Weber added two assists.

Tyler Seguin and John Klingberg also scored for the Stars, and Lehtonen finished with 29 saves.