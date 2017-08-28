

CTV Montreal





P.K. Subban took to the ice in Montreal Monday as part of his ongoing efforts to raise money for the Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation.

A total of 160 young hockey players got a chance to learn some tips from the Nashville Predators defenceman – giving the young amateurs some pro tricks of the trade.

The two-day hockey clinic, taking place at the Pierrefonds Sportplexe, had hockey parents driving from across Quebec and even Nova Scotia for their kids to participate.

David Whittemore drove his son in from New Glasgow just so he could learn some tips from the star defender.

"It was important because it's a young man who made a big commitment to Montreal and to the 150 kids who are here," he said. "We thought it was a great way to support his foundation."

“Only yesterday, he got the call from P.K.’s sister. And his face – he walks into the room and we said ‘Camden, you know what, they were able to put you on the list.’ You see his face… he was so excited, he was so happy, so this is a dream come true,” said Dave Jackson, from Chateauguay, whose son took part.

At $276 per child, all the money from the camp is going directly to P.K. Subban’s foundation to support the families of kids at the Montreal Children’s Hospital.