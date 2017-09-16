

The Canadian Press





A day after the arrest of Ugo Fredette, the Surete du Quebec is still looking for a missing man whose car was used in the alleged kidnapping Fredette’s son Louka.

Yvon Lacasse, 71, was the owner of the 2006 Honda CRV Fredette was driving when he was arrested. It was the third vehicle used by the 41-year-old as he sought to avoid capture.

SQ spokesperson Claude Denis said Lacasse’s family is worried for his safety. It’s unclear how Fredette came to be in possession of Lacasse’s vehicle.

Lacasse is 5’6” and weights 155 lbs. He is bald with brown eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.