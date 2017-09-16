

The Canadian Press





A day after the arrest of the father of a boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert, the Surete du Quebec is still looking for a missing man whose car was used in the alleged kidnapping.

Yvon Lacasse, 71, was the owner of the 2006 Honda CRV Fredette was driving when he was arrested. It was the third vehicle used by the 41-year-old father as he sought to avoid capture.

SQ spokesperson Claude Denis said Lacasse’s family is worried for his safety. It’s unclear how the suspect came to be in possession of Lacasse’s vehicle.

Lacasse is 5’6” and weights 155 lbs. He is bald with brown eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Dozens gather in Lachute - waiting for instruction from the SQ to help find Yvon Lacasse. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/EzeUafYTAm — Amanda Kline (@AmandaKline23) September 16, 2017