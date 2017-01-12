

CTV Montreal





Two police officers were taken to hospital Thursday after they were allegedly attacked while helping a bailiff serve legal documents.



Police say he is the man whose pit bull was involved in the 2015 mauling of a young girl.

At 7:20 a.m., a bailiff appeared at the man's Brossard home on Marquise St.

"The bailiff was serving a court order in regards the attack of a pit bull on a young girl in the summer of 2015," said Longueuil police spokesperson Marie Beauvais-Lavoie.

After an argument, the man assaulted the bailiff, who called police.



Police confirmed the man is Karim Jean-Gilles, who is currently facing a charge of criminal negligence causing bodily harm after 8-year-old Vanessa Biron was attacked by his dog in Marquise Park.

"He is known to have physical altercations with police officers in the past so other police officers were called to assist to proceed to arrest this man," said Beauvais-Lavoie.

Upon arrival at his door, the man appeared to be cooperating with the two officers but then “sucker punched,” one of them, according to Beauvais-Lavoie.

The two officers arrested the man and were both taken to hospital to treat minor injuries.

The suspect is expected to face charges of physical assault on a police officer, said Beauvais-Lavoie. He is expected to appear in court in the coming days.

The girl who was attacked in 2015 suffered severe injuries: her skull was punctured by the dog's fangs and her jaw was crushed.

Vanessa underwent a seven-hour surgery and a long recovery period.

The dog that attacked the girl was euthanized soon after.



Jean-Gilles was arrested at the time, but later released. He did not show up for his court date in November. On Thursday he was being issued a new court order to appear in court February.