Construction crews will be working nights on the Mercier Bridge this week.

On Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights, lanes in both directions and access ramps to the bridge will be closed from 7 or 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the next morning.

The closures are:

Tuesday 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.: 1 of 2 lanes to Montreal, Partial closure of ramp to Hwy 132 West

Wednesday 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.: 1 of 2 lanes to South Shore, Partial closure of ramp from Hwy 138

Thursday 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.: Complete closure of Hwy 132 ramp to bridge

Thursday 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.: Complete closure of ramp from bridge to Hwy 132.