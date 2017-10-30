

Over 160,000 Hydro-Québec customers are out of service as of 3:45 p.m. Monday due to power outages caused by weather.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Montreal, Laval, and the South Shore.

Strong winds are blowing in the Montreal, Laurentians and Lanaudière regions, as well as in the Montérégie, Centre-du-Quebec the Eastern Townships and Quebec City. These gusting winds have caused a lot of damage, according to a brief statement released by Hydro-Québec.

The winds are expecting to gust to 90 kilometres per hour over the upper St-Lawrence region, spreading to Quebec City and reaching the upper North Shore by the evening.

Broken branches and power outages are expected, and loose objects may be tossed in the wind.

With the wind comes rain, as Environment Canada also warns that 50 to 70 millimetres of sometimes heavy rain are expected over southern Quebec.



There are about 7,020 clients without power on the island of Montreal as of 3:45 p.m.



Hydro-Quebec said the Laurentian region is most affected, where more than 33,000 customers do not have electricity.

The others affected areas are the Monteregie, the Eastern Townships, Centre-du-Québec, Lanaudière and Quebec City.

Rains can cause flash floods and water accumulation on the roads.



In Gatineau, a tractor-trailer carrying wood flipped over just before 4 a.m., leaving wood planks spread across a highway.

The Surete du Quebec said strong winds and the heavy rain may have caused the driver to lose control of the truck.

The weather should improve in time for trick-or-treating on Halloween.



- With files from The Canadian Press