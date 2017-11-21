Ouellette reinstated in Liberal caucus
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, November 21, 2017 1:52PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 21, 2017 2:49PM EST
Guy Ouellette is back among his colleague’s in the Liberal Party of Quebec.
The Chomedey MNA made a formal request to return to the Liberal caucus on Tuesday, a month after withdrawing following his arrest by the province’s anti-corruption police. Ouellette's request was granted later that day.
Ouellet was arrested by UPAC in October, supposedly in connection to high-level leaks about a sensitive investigation, but was never charged. Ouellette has denied being the source of the leak.
On Oct. 31, UPAC chief Robert Lafreniere said Ouellette's arrest was tied to an investigation that started last April. Lafreniere said he does anticipate some charges connected to the case are coming, but would not confirm whether any of those would be against Ouellette.
The arrest sparked outrage among Ouellette's National Assembly colleagues. Speaker Jacques Chagnon said it was "intolerable" for an MNA to be taken into custody and not be charged. Premier Philippe Couillard said he was leaning towards forming a committee to oversee UPAC's operations.
Ouellette's request to rejoin the caucus was granted by the Liberals later on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, Ouellette said he was also ready to resume his role as president of the institutions committee. In that role, Ouellette was overseeing Bill 107, the law ensuring UPAC’s independence.
"I'm very happy to return to my caucus -- my Liberal caucus -- and for the presidency of the commission, we're still in discussions with the president of the caucus and our whip and you will have an answer real soon," says @Guy0uellette. #assnat #polqc @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/yxXNkhUhu8— Maya Johnson (@MJohnsonCTV) November 21, 2017
