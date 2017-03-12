

The Canadian Press





Martine Ouellet made her candidacy for the leadership of the Bloc Quebec official on Sunday as she dropped off the paperwork necessary to launch her bid.

Candidates must obtain 1,000 signatures from party members in at least 25 riding and pay a $15,000 deposit.

The current Parti Quebecois MNA had announced her candidacy in February after two unsuccessful bids to lead the PQ. She has garnered the support of seven Bloc MPs, including Xavier Barsalou-Duval and Monique Pauze.

Only one other candidate has entered the race to succeed Gilles Duceppe thus far. Felix Pinel ran under the Bloc banner in the Riviere-des-Mille-Ile riding in 2015 but was defeated.

Nominations are open until March 15 and the election for the new leader will take place on April 22.