Ottawa, Quebec spending $400 million on homelessness in Montreal
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, January 16, 2017 7:01PM EST
Quebec and Ottawa are devoting hundreds of millions of dollars to create more affordable housing in Montreal.
Federal Minister of Social Development Jean-Yves Duclos announced Monday that the federal government will spend an extra $286 million on housing, rental units, and daycares over the next two years.
The provincial government will chip in $121 million.
These funds are in addition to the $288 million the federal government is providing under the Affordable Housing Agreement for 2014-2019.
Duclos says this new money should give housing groups some flexibility.
According to the Montreal housing group RAPSIM, the occupancy rate of homeless shelters in Montreal increased by about 10 percent last winter.
That doesn't necessarily mean more people were homeless, but it indicates that those who were homeless were more likely to spend time in a shelter.
A census conducted in 2015 showed about 3,000 people were homeless in Montreal.
RAPSIM said it was happy to learn of the extra funding, but wished it covered a longer period of time.
Photos
A homeless man sleeps in downtown Montreal. (Photo: Jean-Luc Boulch/CTV Montreal)
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
- More than one-third of university students report being victims of sexual abuse
- AZUR trains pulled temporarily from Montreal metro system
- Call of the Wilde: Ugly loss to the Red Wings
- 'Everyone was going crazy': Montreal man describes Mexico nightclub shooting
- Ex-boyfriend charged with first-degree murder
Featured Video
Advertisement
Most Popular Stories
- 'Everyone was going crazy': Montreal man describes Mexico nightclub shooting 8
- AZUR trains pulled temporarily from Montreal metro system 3
- Exclusive: Multiple private clinics closing in ten days 1
- Home damaged in Laval fire
- Local church tries expanding its flock using technology 1
- Brossard man accused of assaulting officers during summons refuses bail 1
- PQ leader would adopt a "Buy Quebecois Act" if elected in 2018 1
- New MS drug hailed a breakthrough in human trial 1
- SQ arrest man in connection with death of woman from St-Lin-Laurentides
- Ex-boyfriend charged with first-degree murder
Advertisement
LIVE on CTVNews.ca
- Friday, Jan. 20: Donald J. Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States